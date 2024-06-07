Ghana: Govt Committed to Improving Water Supply Infrastructure - Sanitation and Water Resources Minister

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has reaffirmed the government's dedication to improving water supply infrastructure plants in the country.

She said with continued efforts and necessary funding, the goal is to enhance water distribution and ensure that water, a vital resource, was accessible to all citizens.

She made these remarks during a working visit to the Kpong and Weija treatment plants in the Eastern and Greater Accra regions on Tuesday, where she familiarised herself with the operations and challenges confronting the facilities.

The Minister said "even though the two treatment plants produce over two million gallons of water daily, transmitting this water to our homes sometimes becomes a challenge, as not all the produced water reaches its intended destinations due to leakages in the pipelines".

She highlighted the importance of replacing all damaged and leaking main pipelines that serve the entire Greater Accra Region.

"Weija also serves parts of the Eastern Region, Volta Region, and Tema. Addressing these pipeline issues is crucial to improving water distribution efficiency," she added.

She acknowledged the various challenges faced by both treatment plants. "Both treatment plants meet some challenges, such as recent issues of encroachments, sand wining, and pollution caused by fishermen and other activities," she explained.

"Fortunately, national security has stepped in to resolve some of these issues, and the military is currently protecting the Weija Dam area. Our plan is to erect retaining fences around the Weija Dam to further secure the infrastructure," the Minister added.

Regarding the Kpong treatment plant, the Minister noted that encroachment activities were not as severe, and there were no illegal mining issues polluting the water.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency also highlighted the early spillage measures taken at the Weija Dam to prevent flooding.

"Starting the spillage early this year ensures that we avoid past incidents. A lot has been done, and we need to bring in more funding for expansion to extend water supply to homes across the country," she explained.