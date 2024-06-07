Nigeria: Delay in Arrest of Ex-Adamawa REC Poses Danger to Democracy - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to immediately arrest and prosecute the sacked former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Addressing a press conference at the party Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the delay in prosecuting the ex- REC portends great danger to the nation's democracy.

The PDP spokesman recalled that Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari brazenly "attempted to subvert our nation's democracy by trying to install an illegal government in Adamawa" in violation of Section 1(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He said Ari during the last governorship election attempted to override the will of the people by illegally declaring the candidate of the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner while collation of results was on-going.

Ologunagba said, "The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

"The action of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari therefore amounted to a "civilian coup" to undermined the nation's sovereignty, triggered serious crisis in Adamawa State and threatened national peace and security."

He explained that since his removal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the declaration of Governor Ahmed Fintiri at the end of collation as the lawful and duly elected Governor of Adamawa State, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, had been on the run.

"However, time they say, does not run against the State in criminal matters. Such subversive conduct cannot go unpunished and our Party is determined to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion."

"Nigerians are invited to note that the High Court of Justice of Adamawa State, No. 9, Yola Division has issued a Warrant of Arrest of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari dated May 21, 2024, wherein it ordered the Inspector General of Police to apprehend and produce Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to appear before it to answer to the charges preferred against him.

"The said Order of Court was received at the Office of the Inspector General of Police on May 23, 2024."

He further said the delay in the prompt and diligent prosecution of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari for his alleged criminal conduct constitutes a clear and present danger to our Democracy and the Rule of Law that nobody is above the law.

"The PDP therefore charges the Inspector General of Police to, in compliance with the Order of Court, immediately fish out, arrest and bring Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari before the Court for prosecution."