Nigeria: Sultan Declares June 16 Eidul Adha

The Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday, June 7, 2024 as the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH.

This is contained in a statement Thursday night from the National Moon Sighting Committee signed by its secretary, Malam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi.

"The Sultan of Sokoto has declared Friday, June 7, 2024 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1445 AH," Malam Boyi said.

This means that Sunday, June 16, 2024 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1445 AH.

The Sultan had on Tuesday directed Muslims to look out for the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH after sunset on Thursday as contained in a statement by Prof Salisu Shehu,the deputy secretary-general of the council.

Daily Trust reports that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had earlier on Thursday announced Friday, June 7, as the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah after sighting the new crescent in the Kingdom Thursday night.

"Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court noted in a statement.

Accordingly, Friday, June 7 as the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah marks the start of the Hajj pilgrimage season this year, with about three million Muslim faithful expected to perform the 2024 Hajj.