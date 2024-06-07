Uganda: Good to See President Promising Action On Corruption

opinion

Comment — The most striking part of the President Yoweri Museveni's State of the Nation address was his firm stance on corruption. Declaring proof of a corruption racket within the government, he vowed to crush these malpractices without granting amnesty.

This statement resonates with the public's demand for accountability and integrity in governance. The president's language indicated a shift towards a more aggressive anti-corruption agenda, reflecting a long-awaited acknowledgment of the systemic nature of the problem.

However, I should be quick to add that while the rhetoric was strong, the Ugandan people are demanding more than words. The effectiveness of any meaningful anti-corruption crusade will depend on tangible actions, including the prosecution of offenders and the implementation of robust anti-corruption, anti-impunity, anti-informality measures.

Historical patterns suggest skepticism, as previous promises have often fallen short in delivering concrete results.

Therefore, the success of this renewed initiative will hinge on an iron-feast appraoch and political will to indeed enforce accountability consistently across board.

The State of the Nation address painted a picture of Uganda's economic direction and the administration's commitments.

The highlighted achievements in economic growth, sectoral advancements, and poverty reduction are notable. However, the persistent challenges of managing revenues, ensuring inclusive growth, and combating entrenched corruption require firm, sustained and transparent efforts.

The president's call to 'crush' corruption is a step in the right direction, but I am sure Ugandans will all be watching closely for real, actionable outcomes beyond the rhetoric. (Moving from rhetoric to firm action).

So, as Uganda continues on its development path, balancing optimism with pragmatic strategies will be crucial for realizing the nation's full potential.

Crispin Kaheru, is an Elections Expert & Member, Uganda Human Rights Commission