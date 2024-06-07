Nigeria: Give Tinubu Grace of One More Year to Fix Nigeria - Bode George Tells Nigerians

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George asked Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu a grace of one more year to deliver on his promises and fix the country's challenges.

George stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

The PDP chieftain noted that Tinubu, as a first-time president, needs more time to implement his policies and convince Nigerians of his vision.

George reasoned that Tinubu's lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period, citing that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo needed time to adjust in his first year in office.

"He (Tinubu) had never served at that level (presidency). Well... you will say he was part of the party (APC) that formed the government (of Muhammadu Buhari), but it's a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team.

"To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

"I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let's give him more time," he said.