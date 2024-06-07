Nigeria: 2026 WCQ - Super Eagles Drop to Fourth Ahead of South Africa Clash

7 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will confront South Africa on Friday in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, under increased pressure as they have slipped to the 4th spot in Group C.

Prior to Thursday, the Super Eagles held the third position in the group following two draws in their initial qualification matches. They secured 1-1 draws against both Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

However, the dynamics of Group C shifted on Thursday when The Benin Republic, who had previously recorded a draw and a loss, secured a 1-0 victory over group leaders Rwanda at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny.

This win propelled Benin to second place, matching Rwanda's four points from three games.

As a result, South Africa, previously second, have moved to the third position, pushing the Super Eagles down to fourth.

The upcoming clash between Nigeria and South Africa, scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, has now gained immense significance.

Nigeria must defeat Bafana Bafana to potentially move to the top of Group C, depending on the outcome of the match between Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

A loss for Nigeria could severely hamper their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they would then have to rely on the performance of other teams while striving to win their remaining fixtures.

After the match against South Africa, coach Finidi George and his squad will travel to Ivory Coast to face the Benin Republic in their fourth qualifier on June 10. Meanwhile, South Africa will play against Zimbabwe on June 11.

