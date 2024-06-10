Nigeria: Tinubu Empowers Climate Envoy As Nigeria's Chief Negotiator

President Bola Tinubu has empowered Nigeria's Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (SPEC), designating it as the country's chief negotiator and coordinator for all climate-related matters.

In a statement by the director of information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, the president approved a comprehensive mandate for the pioneering SPEC office, granting it sweeping authority to lead Nigeria's climate diplomacy efforts and manage the nation's climate action agenda.

By the president's directive, the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action shall be: "The lead negotiator on climate-related matters on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, reporting directly to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The lead negotiator on carbon market and management initiatives on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a mandate to integrate the work of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP) into the climate action plans of the Federal Government of Nigeria, reporting directly to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The supervising interface between the Secretariat of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and the NCCC Supervising Council, which is chaired by the President.

"Coordinator of all climate action-related activities across Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, legislative, and subnational entities which directly impact the President's climate action and green economic agenda with a mandate to directly engage other nations, international organizations, and non-governmental entities to build coalitions and advance global climate goals in accordance with Nigeria's national interest.

"The focal point of the Federal Government of Nigeria's engagement with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Conference of the Parties (COP) meetings, and other related international meetings on climate-related and green economic matters.

"The coordinator of activities of all relevant Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies towards successfully fulfilling Nigeria's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

"The secretary of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, chaired by the president.

The chief diplomat and lead representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on all climate-related engagements and negotiations while supervising the Energy Transition Office.

The focal-point authority on all non-executive activities related to the operations of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) with delegated authority to oversee the activities and operations of the NCCC secretariat for frequent reporting to the President in between meetings of the NCCC Supervisory Council.

The lead interface on engagements with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Power, Federal Ministry of Environment, other critical Federal Government of Nigeria institutions concerning the administration and coordination of climate-related donor finance, renewable energy finance and green industrial growth management. Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen."

Furthermore, the president has approved expanding the membership of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions (P-CAGE).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee comprises the following additional members: a representative of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; representative of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs; representative of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas); representative of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology, Representative, NNPCL; special assistant to the president on energy transition, Ms. Yasmin Mohammed; representative, Energy Transition Office, Mr. Somkele Awa-Kalu.

The committee will be inaugurated in July.

The president emphasised diligence, dedication, and patriotism in the execution of this critical national assignment with a view to realising his administration's agenda on climate action and green industrial growth for the long-term benefit of the Nigerian people and Africans at large.