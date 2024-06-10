Nigeria: 'Help Us Build Our Lives' - Girl Survivors of Boko Haram and Military Abuses in North-East Nigeria

9 June 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

After surviving years of abuse by Boko Haram and by Nigerian forces, reintegration support and justice remain elusive for girls associated, or perceived to be associated, with Boko Haram.

Based primarily on 126 interviews, of which 76 were with girls and young women who were girls when they suffered Boko Haram abuses, this report examines violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses committed by Boko Haram, as well as violations by the Nigerian authorities, during the armed conflict in north-east Nigeria.

The report also details their unique reintegration needs and their aspirations to rebuild their lives.

