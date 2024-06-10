Nigeria: Patriotism, Loyalty Are Missing Ingredients in Our Nation Building

In the grand tapestry of nation-building, two important ingredients are often overlooked: patriotism and loyalty. These ingredients, once the bedrock of societies, seem to be fading into the background as modernity and globalisation take centre stage. However, their absence threatens the very foundation upon which nations are built.

More worrisome is the fact that the crops of leaders we have today are not loyal and patriotic enough and such people are the ones deciding our fate daily.

We have more Nigerians in public service whose loyalties are to money rather than real ideology, patriotism and the country.

Patriotism is more than just waving flags or singing anthems; it's a lifetime commitment to the collective well-being and prosperity of a nation. It inspires citizens to contribute positively to the development of society, whether through civic engagement, volunteerism, or simply being law-abiding citizens. When patriotism wanes, people become disengaged, apathetic, and indifferent to the needs of their fellow citizens and the nation as a whole.

Also, loyalty is the unwavering dedication and allegiance to one's country, its core values, national ethos, and its institutions. It means standing by your nation through thick and thin, supporting its leaders and their policies (through constructive criticism when necessary), even in times of disagreement or adversity. Loyalty fosters unity and stability, essential for navigating the challenges and uncertainties that every nation faces.

A nation's growth is often a reflection of the level of commitment and sacrifices its people are willing to make. This is particularly true for Nigeria, a country endowed with vast natural resources and a diversity of cultures. However, in the face of contemporary challenges, it has become apparent that these resources and diversity alone cannot propel the country out of the mess, and forward. The essence of true patriotism and a sacrificial mindset must be embraced, as they are key catalysts for fostering unity and driving socioeconomic progress.

Furthermore, these crucial ingredients are missing in our contemporary nation-building process because of lack of ideology; individualism; parochial interests; political polarisation; eroded trust in legislation; and weak institutions. The problems of Nigeria are as many as sand but nothing justifies our disloyalty and unpatriotic behaviour towards the nation.

We all must raise up and fight back to reclaim our country from its current position of brinkmanship, and rekindle patriotism and loyalty. This requires concerted effort from individuals, communities, public officers and leaders at all levels.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) must be up and doing in its constitutional mandate, and see why schools should teach not only the history and values of the nation but also foster critical thinking and empathy, helping students to understand their role in nation-building.

The Entertainment Industry must be engaged and encouraged to produce movies that promote patriotism and loyalty to one's country.

Community engagement is another powerful and impactful tool for nurturing patriotism and loyalty. At a tender age, everyone must be encouraged to engage in community development. Involving in local initiatives, volunteering and investment in development of one's community and nation will go a long way.

Leadership is also important in promoting patriotism and loyalty. Leaders must lead by example, demonstrating integrity, humility, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the nation. They should strive to unite rather than divide, prioritising the common good over partisan interests.

Taiye, Tosin Joseph is a 400L Student of Mass Communication Department, Bayero University, Kano