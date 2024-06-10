Nigeria: Flood Washes Away Woman, Daughter At Niger Mining Site

A woman and her daughter have been reported swept away by flood waters following a downpour on Saturday while mining gold behind the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Minna, Niger State.

witness explained that, "It was the daughter that the water started taking away, and while trying to rescue her, the mother also fell into the water."

Residents told our correspondent that the remains of the victims were recovered in the water at Chanchaga Area, about 10 km from the mining site where they were swept away.

One of the residents said their remains have been buried according to Islamic rite at the Minna cemetery.

When contacted, the Niger State police spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said, "There is no official report of such incident to the police."