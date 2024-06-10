Nigerian Workers Need Living Wage, Says Rep

Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has said what the executive arm of government should be considering is a living wage for Nigerian workers and not a minimum wage.

According to him, even a minimum wage of N70,000 cannot solve the problems of a legally recognised family consisting of a wife and four children. Hence, the government should seek a living wage.

Chinda, who stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, noted that the issue of corruption can be drastically reduced if the government pays a living wage, which will ignite the spirit of believing in the state.

He said the minority caucus supported labour but must follow the rules while logically pursuing a living wage.

"Paying Nigerians a living wage will solve a lot of problems. Let's see how we can pay an affordable living wage and let the government look deeply into it. The governor's position that they cannot pay more than N70,000 will not solve any problem. Let the government sit with labour and see what is affordable and practicable.

"I think the law recognises one wife and four children. Can N70,000 pay rent and feed them? How much is the price of a bag of rice? Nigerians are angry because they believe that there's so much wastage, and I have seen them publishing humongous salaries that we earn, but if you pay a living wage, the situation will change.

"We, the Caucus, support a living wage without compromise, but labour must follow the laws because two wrongs can never make a right," the opposition leader said.