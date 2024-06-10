Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Eagles Land in Abidjan, Set for Official Training

Occupying fifth place in the six-team Group C after three rounds of matches, the Super Eagles know only a win against the Cheetahs on Monday evening will keep them seriously in the hunt for a place at the 2026 World Cup finals

The Super Eagles have arrived in Abidjan, capital of Cote d'Ivoire, for Monday's 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualification series Day 4 encounter against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

The delegation, led by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, included 23 players, technical and administrative officials, a few members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management, and a couple of media representatives.

They flew aboard a chartered ValueJet aircraft from the Obong Victor Attah Airport in Uyo and landed at the Aeroport Felix Houphouet-Boigny at noon on Sunday.

Lying in a strange fifth place in the six-team Group C after three rounds of matches, the Super Eagles know only a win against the Cheetahs on Monday evening will keep them seriously in the hunt for a place at the World Cup finals to be jointly hosted by Canada, USA and Mexico in two years.

Coach Finidi George told thenff.com on arrival: "We're very much aware of why we are here and what we have to do. The players want to go to the World Cup, and they have resolved to give their all in every game going forward. We had our opportunities against South Africa on Friday and should have won, but that is gone, and we face another challenge now.

"We have resolved not to look too far ahead in this race. The essence is to take it one match at a time. The Benin Republic is in our front now, and we must deal with that squarely."

With only three points from their first three matches of the campaign and going up against the Cheetahs, who boast four points, the Eagles know they must fire on all cylinders and recreate the happy moments of the AFCON at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny - where they won all three matches played there during the Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier in the year.

The Eagles have been scheduled to have a feel of the familiar turf during their official training at 4 p.m. CIV time on Sunday.

Gabonese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho will be the referee for Monday's encounter that commences at 4 p.m. CIV time (5 p.m. in Nigeria). Ethiopian officials Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizlaw Belachew will serve as assistant referees 1 and 2, while Cameroonian Antoine Max Effa Essouma will be the fourth official.

Djamel Haimoudi from Algeria will be the referee assessor, with Burkinabe David Yameogo as commissioner and Ivorian Atte Claude Elloh as security officer.