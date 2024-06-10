Nigeria: NAHCON Secures Release of Seven Nigerian Pilgrims Arrested in Saudi

The pilgrims were arrested at different locations in Mecca between Monday and Saturday.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has secured the release of seven Nigerian pilgrims arrested by the Saudi police in Mecca for failing to carry their Nusuk identity cards with them.

NAHCON coordinator in Mecca, Aliyu Tanko, disclosed this to journalists on Saturday.

The arrests occurred at various locations in the city between Monday and Saturday.

The commission had warned pilgrims against performing the hajj without the Nusuk ID card.

"The Saudi Authorities arrested seven of our pilgrims at different instances. They immediately took them out of Mecca to Jeddah and detained them.

"When we got the information we swung into action and secured their release from the authorities," Mr Tanko said.

The coordinator said NAHCON has been calling on all pilgrims to carry their Nusuk card everywhere they go to avoid arrest.

One of the victims told journalists in Mecca that she lost her Nusuk card earlier given to her but she has requested for another one.

" I lost my Nusuk card earlier given to me on arrival. Although I requested another one, I am yet to get it. It was during this period that I got arrested.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that more Saudi police officers have been stationed at a strategic location along the Kaaba holy site.

The Nusuk ID card

The Nusuk pilgrims card was introduced by Saudi authorities in April this year.

According to the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the card aims to raise the efficiency of operational procedures for the upcoming hajj season to make the pilgrimage much easier and simplified as well as to bring down instances of performing hajj in an illegal way.

"It is designed to be easy to read automatically.

The card facilitates hajj workers to identify and verify the identity of each pilgrim, and also helps prevent unauthorised individuals from entering the holy sites, thus ensuring the safety and security of all pilgrims.

Punishment for defaulters

According to the Saudi authorities, any pilgrim caught without the Nusuk card will serve a jail term of 10 years, pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyal and be banned from future hajj for a period of 10 years.

Over 47,000 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia by NAHCON out of about 65,000 expected to perform this year's Hajj from Nigeria.