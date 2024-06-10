Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 30 in Nasarawa

No fewer than 30 occupants of two commercial vehicles have been reportedly abducted by people suspected to be kidnappers along Nasarawa-Keffi road in Nasarawa state.

The gunmen who reportedly abducted their victims and took them into the bush are said to have contacted families of two of their victims demanding for N10m ransom for the release of each of victim.

It was gathered that the passengers were abducted last Friday night within the axis of Keffi and Karu local governments of the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that a driver of one of the two vehicles escaped, a pregnant woman beaten and abandoned while an old man said to be suffering from stroke was also left behind for delaying the movement of the suspected kidnappers into the bush.

The escaped driver whose name was not immediately obtained at the time of filling this report was said to have reported the incident to the Uke Division of the Nasarawa state Command of the Nigeria police.

One of the victims' relations who spoke to journalists on account of anonymity said the whereabout of their sister, a second year student of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, was yet unknown; adding that they were yet to be contacted by her abductors.

"Our sister was kidnapped last Friday while on her way from School. I was contacted on Saturday by the police because the driver recovered some of the victims phones and my sister's own was among those recovered.

"Though I gathered that the military and the police are currently in the bush on the trail of the suspected kidnappers as well as trying to ensure the rescue of the victims.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Ranham Nansel told our correspondent that an incident happened along Nasarawa-Keffi road where a 18-seater bus was attacked in the night on Friday.

"An incident happened along Nasarawa-Keffi Road, where an 18-seater bus was attacked at night on Friday. Police in collaboration with other security agencies, responded.

"The criminals were trailed and 3 people were rescued and the vehicle removed to the police station".

Vanguard News