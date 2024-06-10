South Africa: 10 Dead in Eastern Cape Floods

The police have reported that a total of 10 people have drowned or died in the recent floods in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape, reports IOL.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu on June 1, severe storms and heavy rains battered and caused extreme damages in many areas of the metro in particular Kwanobuhle, Kariega, Walmer, Blue Horizon Bay, and Kamesh.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday visited victims of flooding in the province. He said that the government will do all possible to guarantee that the recovery process meets citizens' requirements and allows for the renewal of impacted areas.