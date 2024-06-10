Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu, Anyaoku, Atiku, Obi, Others to Grace June 12 Anniversary

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, have been listed among dignitaries expected at the June 12 Democracy Day Anniversary Celebration.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, among others.

The event organised by The Patriots, a group of eminent leaders of thought in Nigeria, in collaboration with the June 12 Pro-Democracy Movement of Nigeria, is scheduled to hold at the Conference & Exhibition Centre of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI, in Alausa Ikeja, Lagos, on June 12, 2024.

According to the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, LOC June 12 Democracy Day Celebration, 2024, Prof. Anthony Kila, the theme of the rally is "Securing the Future of Nigeria through a Democratic People's Constitution".

The event will be chaired by former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations and Chairman of The Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and shall receive a crucial State address from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The statement added that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso will deliver goodwill messages to Nigerians at the annual event.

According to the statement, Dr. Agbakoba, Prof. Jega, and Senator Shehu Sanni are expected to lead the anniversary conversation on securing the future of Nigeria through a democratic constitution reform process.

The statement added: "Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, who was earlier scheduled to provide the key note address at the occasion has now been replaced, due to very pressing engagements and his place taken by former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and former military governor of Kaduna State and June 12 Activist, Col. Umar Dangiwa, who are respectively billed to pioneer broad interventions on the anniversary theme.

"Leading pro-democracy stakeholders and activists in the country, who are invited to x-ray and discuss the key note submissions at the event are Prof. Pat Utomi, Barr Femi Falana, SAN, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, Amb. (Hon) Nkoyo Toyo, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Otunba Dele Momodu, Hajia (Dr) Bilikisu Magoro, Ann Kio Briggs.

"Special Interventions and remarks are to be provided at the national colloquium by notable leaders of thought and political leaders, who include, General Alabi Akinriade, General Ike Nwachukwu, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, Obong Victor Attah, Prof. Anya O Anya, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Mr. Donald Duke, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

"Others are the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, Prof Okey Ikechukwu, the National Youth Leader of the 3rd Force, Abayomi Rotimi Mighty, Obongawan Barbara Etim-James, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye and Veteran Olawale Okunniyi (Veteran Che), General Secretary of The Patriots.

"A roll call of Honours for nominated Heroes and Heroines of the present democratic rule in Nigeria will also be undertaken by the conveners at the historic event.

"Finally, this year's anniversary celebration, as scheduled by the Local Organising Committee, LOC, will be rounded off with a colourful motorcade procession from the Venue of the national democracy rally for a people's constitution for Nigeria in Alausa to the residence of the martyr of the current Nigeria's Democracy, Chief MKO Abiola, off Toyin Street in Ikeja Lagos.

"There, prayers for the repose of the souls of departed heroes and heroines of democracy and tributes as well as the laying of the annual wreath of honour in their memories will be jointly carried out with members of the MKO Abiola family".