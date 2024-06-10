Nigeria: Biafra Components Free to Advance Individual Struggle - Igbo-Biafra Nationalists

The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists, IBN, on Monday, said the components that made up the pursuit for a Biafra republic, are now free to advance their struggle individually.

The convener of IBN, Mazi Uche Mefor, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on the Biafra struggle.

His reason was that some of the Biafra components were showing unwillingness to the struggle and that the "geographical territory from 1967-1970 is no longer feasible."

Explaining further, he said: "The Igbo-Biafra nationalists and the Indigenous People of Igbo Nation for Self-Determination are at the forefront of reforming and repositioning the Biafra self-determination agenda to ensure its compliance with the international best standards and alignment with the requirements of international law on nationhood and the observance of human rights ethos or principles. We uphold that while the spirit of Biafra endures, the restoration of its original geographical territory from 1967-1970 is no longer feasible due to the unwillingness of the former component nations to commit to such a restoration.

"The reality is stark: the Biafra of 1967-1970 is effectively dead unless its former component nations, particularly those from the present South-South region (Niger Delta), demonstrate the same level of commitment as their South-East region (Igbo Nation) counterparts (who have been bearing the brunt of the mass killings and other monumental human rights violations unleashed by the murderous Nigerian security forces). However, this prospect remains increasingly remote, as the deliberate and intentional delay tactics employed by these the South-South region mean that generations of Igbo youths might perish without achieving any tangible progress waiting for them."

"This recalibration means that the original territory of Biafra, as it existed from 1967-1970, will be significantly reduced to reflect the current realities. We acknowledge the existence of Igbo-Biafrans, Ijaw-Biafrans, Efik-Biafrans, Anang-Biafrans, and others. For us, it is now about the Igbo-Biafra nationalism for the emancipation of an autonomous (regional or confederal) or as a last resort an outright independent mono-linguistic Igbo nation-state, Alaigbo, or any other name preferred by the Igbo people. Our undisputed ancestral homeland is the present South-East region, where the largest single concentration of Igbo people resides.

"In making this declaration, we boldly recognise the plight of Igbo communities historically displaced, gerrymandered or transferred to other territories through the obnoxious state creation or boundary adjustments, and where they are currently subjugated and treated as minorities. We can not abandon them! However, it is also essential for these communities to decide willingly, through a democratic process of referendum or plebiscite, if and when they wish to join their kith and kin in the South-East region," he said.