Ghana: Electoral Commission to Conduct Mop-Up Voter Registration Exercise in August

10 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Details of the exercise would be discussed at the next IPAC meeting, the Commission said in a letter

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a three-day mop-up voter registration exercise set for Saturday, August 1-3, 2024.

In a letter to political parties last Thursday, the Commission said details of the exercise would be discussed at the next Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

"The Registration will also be extended to the prison centers," the letter added.

Mop-up voter registration exercises are not new, although this time the commission would be conducting the exercise at all its district offices, unlike the selective process last four years.

