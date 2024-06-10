Ghana: Electoral Commission to Conduct Mop-Up Voter Registration Exercise in August

Details of the exercise would be discussed at the next IPAC meeting, the Commission said in a letter

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a three-day mop-up voter registration exercise set for Saturday, August 1-3, 2024.

In a letter to political parties last Thursday, the Commission said details of the exercise would be discussed at the next Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

"The Registration will also be extended to the prison centers," the letter added.

Mop-up voter registration exercises are not new, although this time the commission would be conducting the exercise at all its district offices, unlike the selective process last four years.