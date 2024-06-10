Ghana: TGMA Is As Significant As Grammys, BET - Stonebwoy Declares

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Friday, June 7, 2024, Stonebwoy, who was adjudged the 2024 Artiste of the Year, at the just-ended TGMAs noted the significance of celebrating local accolades just as much as international ones.

Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has expressed his admiration for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), asserting that the awards hold the same weight and significance as the Grammy and BET Awards.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Friday, June 7, 2024, Stonebwoy, who was adjudged the 2024 Artiste of the Year, at the just-ended TGMAs noted the significance of celebrating local accolades just as much as international ones. According to him, these global awards are equally deemed as local events in their respective countries, just as the TGMAs for Ghana.

"In as much as we want to grow out of our country in terms of height and enter into the Grammys or the Latin Awards or the BETs we have to understand that those awards are local awards to the Americans so it is really important to harness ours because without Ghana Music Awards then what?" he stated rhetorically.

The BET winner further indicated that he cherishes the Ghana Music Awards show and will always attend if need be.

"I wouldn't want to be at home if I have to be there. On days that I was not performing like last year, I attended and I presented an award. I cherish it, to be honest," he said.

The "Most Original" hitmaker went on to salute the TGMA's for the roles they played in promoting and acknowledging the contributions of artistes in Ghana. He expressed his profound gratitude to the award scheme.

"I am very grateful. On the night nobody could even tell. I had to take my meds at the event. The thing is I really have great respect for the Ghana Music Awards and it Is obvious everybody can see the energies I put into it because that is Ghana Music Awards," Stonebwoy said.

Stonebwoy stated that he was very confident of winning more Songwriter of the Year awards at the next edition of the award show. He credited himself as one the best songwriters in the country.

"I'm happy that finally, eventually more of 'songwritership' is going to come to me because I am one of the good songwriters in this place, like factually," he said.

After securing 15 nominations in different categories, Stonebwoy won a total of seven awards at the TGMAs including Artiste Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Writer Of The Year, Collaboration Of The Year, International Collaboration Of The Year and Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year.