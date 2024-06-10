Gambia: How Are the Political Parties to Put an End to Poverty and Injustice in the Gambia?

10 June 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Politics is either about a battle of programmes or a battle of personalities. A battle of personalities leads to insults, character assassination and tirades that do not address the concerns of the people. The society becomes divided into hostile camps, who speak about and wish evil to each other. The problems of the masses are never addressed.

On the other hand, a battle of programmes is about the people. It deals with their means and aspirations and how to address them. It focuses on solutions and values and helps to build bridges for people to be united to build a sense of community aimed at addressing the challenges of a nation.

As Gambian political leaders take to the political stage, the Gambian people should decide whether they would listen to and support the politics of personalities or the politics of programmes.

