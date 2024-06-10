Nigeria: Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt in Delta, Rescue Passengers

10 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt by suspected terrorist group on the 46-kmUghelli-Patani Road in Delta on Sunday.

In a post on its official X Handle on Sunday, the Nigerian army said its troops' swift response to a distress call resulted in the rescue of passengers who had been kidnapped while travelling in a commercial bus.

It said the troops, upon receiving the distress call, rapidly mobilised and confronted the terrorists, who were armed with assorted weapons.

According to the post, a fierce firefight ensued, compelling the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee the scene.

"The rescued passengers have been taken into safe custody, where they are receiving necessary care and support.

"Meanwhile, the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists," it said. (NAN)

