Nigeria: 'Brutality Claim During Akure Raid False' - EFCC Debunks Video Evidence

10 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminnous Jannamike

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations of brutality during a recent sting operation in Akure, Ondo State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the video evidence purporting to show brutality by its operatives was 'stage-managed' and 'false'.

Oyewale confirmed that the commission arrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters in a simultaneous raid on two clubs in Akure on Saturday, but denied using tear gas or brutalizing any suspects.

According to Oyewale, the EFCC operatives conducted themselves professionally and no damage was done to the CCTV facility at the scene.

The commission has begun profiling the suspects and will prosecute them accordingly, Oyewale added.

The EFCC's statement came after a video went viral showing two ladies with lacerated bodies, alleging that they were brutalized by EFCC operatives during the raid.

Oyewale's words: "The Commission wants the public to discountenance the trending video as it may have been stage-managed to achieve motives that are unclear.

"The Commission will subject this video to forensic analysis to establish its falsehood and prepare a case against purveyors of this distasteful stunt.

"The Commission wishes to state that no suspect was assaulted, brutalised or subjected to any dehumanising treatment during the Saturday operation.

"It is also false that tear gas was fired at the crime scene. Our personnel do not use tear gas during sting operations.

"The Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC forecloses the use of brute force or unprofessional conduct in the course of any operation. The EFCC is a civilised law enforcement agency with optimal respect for human dignity and the rule of law."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.