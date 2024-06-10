Ghana: NIA Staff Declare Indefinite Strike

9 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

NIA distinct and regional offices will not be open to the public to undertake Ghana Card services. The strike also affects operations at the NIA Headquarters and premium centers

Staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have declared an indefinite strike beginning Monday, June 10, 2024, over poor conditions of service.

The decision to strike was reached on May 23, at a council meeting at Kumasi, but was later suspended due to an intervention by the Minister for Labour Relations.

But the NIA staff union say the government has not met its side of the deal, as its delayed negotiation processes.

The condition for the deferment of the strike action was that the government represented by the FWSC and the management of NIA facilitate the negotiation and implementation of better conditions of service for staff of the NIA among others. However, the government has not shown good faith in the negotiation process," a statement said.

Given the impending strike, NIA distinct and regional offices will not be open to the public to undertake Ghana Card services. The strike also affects operations at the NIA Headquarters and premium centers.

