Nigeria: Tinubu, Wike's Rapid Infrastructure Renewal Confuses Google Maps - Mayaki

The Country Director of the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, Mr. John Mayaki, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for their monumental achievements in infrastructure renewal projects in Abuja thereby causing confusion for users Google Maps app.

Mayaki shared his experience, saying, "in recent times and on several occasions, I have had to drive around the same area in Abuja multiple times before finding my way, as even Google Maps and it's users are confused due to the road network. Although this has resulted in wasting precious time and fuel but it's worthwhile", he said while wondering at the amazing and rapid development in the FCT within a short period under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his tireless efforts in infrastructure renewal within his first year in office and the former Rivers State Governor for his giant strides, Mayaki called on the FCT administration to synchronize the numerous newly constructed roads with Google Maps. He said the importance of this synchronization is to help users navigate the city efficiently without wasting resources and time due to the app's inability to locate and direct users appropriately.

Mayaki recounted a specific incident where he eventually found his way to a friend's house around the Abacha Barracks near the Kugbo area, but not without considerable detours and fuel wastage. "The rigmarole was painful but worth it, and this is not without fuel wastage," he said. "I have never seen such rapid development in recent history within such a short period of time throughout my stay in Abuja".

He further explained his experiences in other parts of the city, including Jahi, Katampe, Guzape and Wuye, where Google Maps failed to recognize some of the newly opened routes. "I looked like a confused person. I started wondering - is President Bola Tinubu and Wike confusing Google Maps or me? Or are they simply ahead of Google Maps?"

"While I appreciate the President and the Minister for this bold step, I think there the need for better integration between rapid urban development projects and digital navigation tools to ensure efficient and seamless travel for residents and visitors in the rapidly transforming city of Abuja", Mayaki advised.