Nigeria: Group Applauds Imo APC Chairman for Upholding Transparency in Party Affairs

A foremost group of professionals and patriots from Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the state for upholding transparency and accountability in the conduct of party affairs.

In a quarterly meeting of the group known as Ahiazu Patriotic Front (APF) that was held in Umuezuo Umuokrika last Saturday, the interim Executive Secretary of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Diala was full of praises for the Chairman of the APC in the state Sir Ebere Macdonald Ph.D for what he described as "relentless effort to ensure that those who divert or embezzle party funds are made to face the full wrath of the law."

The group's leader expressed shock at the revelations coming out from the probe of the alleged diversion of election funds and palliatives by the Member representing Ahiazu Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Otibe.

Recall that members of the party from Ogbe and Otulu/Aguneze wards had petitioned Hon. Samuel Otibe to account for large sums of money meant for elections which he allegedly deducted and diverted for personal purposes.

APF insists that the embattled lawmaker must be made to refund the monies or face a disgraceful recall.

Comrade Diala affirmed that APF is compiling a list of all party leaders who have been accused of pilfering party funds and will pass same to the leadership of the party for further action.

The group further expressed confidence in the party leadership in the state for insisting on due process by inviting all concerned to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out.

Furthermore, the group counselled party leaders to lead by example in line with the vision of Senator Hope Uzodimma's administration to provide impactful dividends of democracy to Ndimo at all levels.