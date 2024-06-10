Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts Shipment of USA, UK-Bound Opioids in Lady's Synthetic Hair

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, have intercepted five different parcels containing illicit drugs concealed in ladies' clothes and synthetic hair going to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Also, the agency arrested a 57-year-old man, Oladimeji Samson with 79 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 44.4kg and 48 grams of ecstasy, all concealed in the engine compartment under the driver's seat of the bus in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, yesterday, said: "Some of the seized drugs include 620 ampoules of pentazocine injection, promethazine and other opioids. The drug consignments were seized at a courier firm in Lagos.

"The NDLEA also intercepted a massive consignment of 175,000 bottles of the codeine opioid imported from India barely a week after seizing a shipment of 175,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup at the Port Harcourt Ports complex in Onne, Rivers State.

"The two seizures followed earlier intelligence, which made the agency request that the shipment be stepped down for 100 percent examination.

"The latest seizure of 875 cartons of codeine containing 175,000 bottles and weighing 26,250kg, was made on June 7, 2024, during a joint examination by NDLEA, Customs Service and other security agencies.

"The container marked HASU 4787890 from India was enroute C to C bonded terminal in Enugu.

"In Kebbi State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kalgo-Birnin Kebbi road on June 8, arrested a 32-year-old Nigerien, Hassan Mummuni with 4,000 pills of diazepam and 1.250kg cannabis, concealed in four pesticide tanks, while operatives in Gombe State same day arrested Ibrahim Abubakar (aka Alhajiji) at Herwagana, with 6,740 pills of tramadol and 20,000 tablets of diazepam.

Not less than 1,098 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered from a suspect, Onyekachi ThankGod Iwula, 42, following his arrest in a commercial bus at Aloma junction, Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA, Benue state."

Apprehends 57-year-old man with cannabis in Ibadan

Meanwhile, Oladimeji Samson was arrested in a commercial bus at the Ibadan end, of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, yesterday.

"In Bauchi State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Ningi-Kano road on June 5, arrested a 20-year-old lady, Hasana Usman, with 25 blocks of cannabis sativa that weighed 28.2kg, while their counterparts in Yobe state nabbed Ali Mohammed, 42, along Kano-Potiskum road, with 19,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in a black sack and the suspect's travelling bag.

"In Oyo State, 57-year-old Oladimeji Samson was arrested in a commercial bus at the Ibadan end, of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 79 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing of 44.4kg and 48 grams of ecstasy, all concealed in the engine compartment under the driver's seat of the bus.

"No fewer than 17,980 pills of tramadol and other opioids were seized from a suspect, Ali Isiaka Mohammed, 36, following his arrest at Ganaja village, Lokoja LGA, Kogi state, while the duo of Blessing Samuel, 35, and Unnanchi Mike, 34, were arrested with 804 bottles of codeine syrup at Narayi, Kaduna State."