Nigeria: FG Launches Train Service to Kano Inland Dry Port

The federal government has launched a freight train service from APM Terminals in Apapa, Lagos, to the Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano.

The Minister of Transportation, Sa'idu Ahmed Alkali, presided over the inaugural train service at the Dala Inland Dry Port, emphasising the significant impact the initiative will have on business activities, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Alkali highlighted the importance of the project in facilitating import and export processes, making them much easier for businesses in the region.

He expressed the government's commitment to developing a modern, safe, secure and sustainable transportation network, recognising transportation as a crucial element in economic growth.

The minister noted the government's achievements in securing financing for key railway projects, including the completion of the Kaduna-Kano Standard Gauge and the ongoing construction of the Kano-Maradi rail line.

The Managing Director of the Dala Inland Dry Port, Ahmad Rabiu, said the train service would position Kano as a critical hub for cargo processing and export.

He explained that the port, covering 200 hectares, was the first port of destination in the hinterland with dedicated rail services offering a streamlined approach to handling cargo.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam, praised the initiative, noting that it would significantly improve transportation challenges faced by businessmen in the region, particularly the hazards associated with road transportation of goods.