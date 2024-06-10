Nigeria: Gombe to Partner Morocco Firm On Dairy Project

The Gombe State Government is set to partner with a Morocco-based company, COPAG Bladna, to unlock the full potential of its livestock resources towards a profitable dairy business.

This was contained in a statement issued Sunday by Ismaila Uba Misilli, the Director General of Press Affairs to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The statement indicated that the governor led a delegation to the largest dairy factory in Taroudant, Agadir, Morocco, as part of his investment mission.

Misilli said the governor expressed his government's desire to facilitate setting up a similar venture on a smaller scale through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) involving the state government, COPAG and other private sector investors.

During the visit, Governor Yahaya emphasised the ongoing efforts by his administration to organise livestock cooperatives to meet the increasing demand for dairy products.

He added that plans were underway to build a state-of-the-art abattoir and cattle market "which will serve as a regional hub for livestock business activities and their value chains.

"The Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve holds immense potential for milk collection and processing. Our goal is to introduce sustainably produced dairy products such as flavoured milk, butter, cheese and yoghurt modelled after COPAG's successful approach."

Earlier, COPAG's President, Moulay M'hamed Loultiti, expressed his commitment to support the Gombe's investment initiatives through technical support and other collaborative means.

He said, "COPAG has been dedicated to fostering efficient, profitable and value-creating agriculture. Our integrated strategy has strengthened our agricultural expertise, marketing capabilities and industrial skills, ensuring high customer satisfaction and loyalty."