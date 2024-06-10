Nigeria: Gunmen Attack 3 Soldiers in Edo

The Edo State Government said three soldiers attached to Okomu Oil Palm Plc in Ovia South West Local Government were shot and injured by gunmen.

Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, disclosed this during a visit to the injured soldiers.

He stated that the officers were attacked last Friday by gunmen.

One of the soldiers remains in critical condition while the other two are also badly injured, he said.

He said efforts to eliminate criminals operating under the guise of cult groups and Okaigheles are underway, with a commitment to apprehend the perpetrators.

Nehikhare said the state government has promised to cover all medical expenses for the wounded soldiers who are receiving treatment at the Military Base Hospital in Benin.

According to him, a task force led by the Director of the State Security Service (DSS) has been established to combat cult groups in the state.

He said, "In Edo State, we have a serious issue with cultism and the activities of Okaigheles (Youth leaders) in Benin and across the Edo South Senatorial District.

"Data provided to the State Security Council indicates that these groups pose a significant threat to security in the state. Therefore, they have been banned, and a task force has been set up to neutralize their activities."

Governor Godwin Obaseki condemned the attack on military personnel and emphasised the need to prevent incidents similar to those in the Odi community in Bayelsa State and recent events in Delta.

He noted that despite the ban on Okaigheles, some individuals have remained defiant to government's orders, leading to the attack on soldiers in the Okomu forest.