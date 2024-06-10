Nigeria: PDP to Hold 2nd NEC Meeting September 26th

10 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced Thursday, September 26th, as the date for its second National Executive Council (NEC) meeting for 2024.

Recall, that at the first NEC meeting held on April 18th, issues including the fate of the Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Illiya Damagum, were deferred to the next NEC meeting earlier slated for August.

The North Central caucus of the party had argued that a candidate from the zone be elected to complete the truncated tenure of former Chairman, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, who resigned almost two years into his four year tenure.

Ahead of the September NEC, the party has slated July 27th for the conduct of ward / delegates congresses to elect ward executives as well as three ad-hoc delegates in 23 out of the 36 states of the country including Abuja.

Some of the affected states include: Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Bauchi, FCT, Taraba and Ebonyi among others.

This was contained in the party's 2024 adjusted time-table and schedule of activities for Congresses released on Monday.

According to the time-table, appeals arising from the ward congresses will be considered on August 2nd, 2024.

Local Government Congresses to elect LGA executives and national delegates in 21 affected states is to follow on August 10th.

Appeals arising from the LGA congresses will be entertained on August 16th.

State Congresses are to be held in 18 States on August 31st. These states include: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, Rivers, FCT, Benue, Katsina, Ekiti and Ebonyi among others.

Appeals arising from these state congresses are to be considered on September 5th, 2024.

