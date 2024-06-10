Senegal: Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to Senegal and Guinea

7 June 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Dakar, Senegal, and Conakry, Guinea from June 9-14 to engage on democracy, justice and human rights, and regional civilian security priorities.

In Dakar, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior government officials and civil society leaders and underscore U.S. support for shared objectives, including strengthening democratic institutions, anticorruption efforts, regional peace and security, protection of displaced populations, and respect for justice and human rights. Additionally, the Under Secretary will travel to Gorée Island to visit the House of Slaves Museum, honoring the millions of victims of the Transatlantic slave trade and commemorating the shared destinies of the African continent and the United States.

In Conakry, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior government officials, civil society leaders, and young professionals on the U.S.-Guinea partnership, including respect for human rights, restoring democratic governance, ensuring gender equality, and advancing transitional justice. Additionally, the Under Secretary will engage partners on advancing regional peace and security under the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability and the African Democracy and Political Transitions (ADAPT) initiative, launched at the December 2022 African Leaders Summit. Lastly, Under Secretary Zeya will speak at an International Organization for Migration capacity building workshop to emphasize the intersection of migration, climate change, and crisis preparedness. For further information, please follow @UnderSecStateJ on X and @UnderSecStateJ on LinkedIn.

