Nigeria: 60% Fee Rise - Law School Ignores Reps' Order As New Session Begins

As the Nigerian Law School resumes for a new academic session today, fresh students have been directed to pay the new tuition fee increased by 60 percent, contrary to the orders by the House of Representatives.

The students are expected to pay N476,000 for the 2023/2024 Bar Part II academic session, against the initial N296,000 their colleagues paid in previous sessions.

The new fee was contained in a schedule of fees payable on full admission, released to Bar II students by the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Bwari, Abuja, and signed by the Director General, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN.

Recall that the House of Representatives had in a resolution on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, asked the Council of Legal Education to stop forthwith the increment of the Nigerian Law School fees.

The House of Representatives directive was sequel to a motion by Obinna Ginger, on behalf of Kingsley Chinda, who was absent on the floor to take the motion he sponsored.

The House also mandated its Committees on Tertiary Education and Services "to explore solutions to the issue at hand and report back within two weeks for further legislative action as time is of the essence."

Leading the debate on the motion entitled, "Need to check the 60 percent increase in the Nigerian Law School Fees," Obinna called the attention of the House to the fact that among others, "Nigeria is currently facing a 27.33 percent inflation rate, as reported by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, which is projected by trade economics to rise to 30 percent by December 2024."

