35 members of the House of Representatives have proposed a Bill for an Act demanding the constitutional alteration to provide for the rotation of executive powers among the six geopolitical zones.

This according to them is to ensure equal representation and reduce the desperation and tempo of agitation for the creation of states.

The lawmakers led by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo), made the call while addressing a news conference at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the lawmakers were also seeking the amendment of Section III of the constitution to provide for the recognition of the division of Nigeria into six geopolitical zones.

He added that they were also seeking the provision of a single tenure of six years for the President and Governors in the country.

"The bill is also seeking reduction in government spending and wastage, efficiency in governance, and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the President and Governors.

According to them, we want the creation of the office of two vice presidents from the southern and northern parts of Nigeria.

" The 1st vice shall be a succession Vice president, while the 2nd Vice president shall be a Minister in charge of the Economy, and both shall be Ministers.

He added that, the financial autonomy and accountability of Local Government Councils by prescribing an independent Consolidated Local Government Council Account was germane.

This, he said would be solely superintended by Local Councils and prescribing long-term imprisonment for any misuse of Local Government funds.

He said that the bill would seek to amend the relevant sections of the Electoral Act to ensure that all elections at both Federal and State levels were held on the same day among others.

The lawmaker said that the bill if become an Act, would ensure that all elections and election-related litigation were concluded within a period of six months.

This, according to his is before the swearing into office of the validly elected person for the office contested.

"Ours is a commitment to building a united, stable, and prosperous nation. Nigeria can and must become a great and modern nation."