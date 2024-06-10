Gambia: Inferno Ravages Apartment in Wuli Sutukoba

A fire incident ravaged an apartment belonging to one Karamo (Mutu) Jabai, in the Wuli East village of Sutukoba, in the Upper River Region, during the evening of Thursday, 6 June 2024.

According to the victim, it has been a tough and tragic week for him and his family. According to his narration, burglars broke into a house within the same compound a few days before the fire incident and made away with his cash amount of D31,000 (Thirty-One Thousand Dalasi). Then the tragic incident came, leaving him and his family empty-handed.

According to Mr. Jabai, the fire has completely burned down the entire corrugated roof of his house, clothing, and foodstuff, including his laptop and other properties and valuables belonging to his wives.

Explaining the sorrowful incident to this medium, the victim who is also the breadwinner of his family, said the cause of the fire was attributed to the solar panels that provide the compound with electricity.

"All my clothing and that of my family and an amount of D17,000.00 belonging to one of my wives were all burnt to ashes. None of the household properties were spared by the fire," Mr. Jabai said.

He emphasized that currently, he is in dire need of assistance from all and sundry, and thanked the villagers who rushed to the scene to put out the fire. He also thanked the fire and rescue officers at Baja Kunda who were contacted but due to the velocity of the fire, the efforts of the villagers to put off the fire proved futile.

For all assistance, please call Karamo (Mutu) Jabai on 9715940 or contact Foroyaa Newspaper.