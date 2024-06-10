Gambia: Foroyaa Mourns the Passing of Former Basse Currespendent

The staff of Foroyaa Newspaper are thrown into grief amid the sudden death of former regional Currespondent for Basse, Lamin Fatty.

Lamin Fatty tragically passed away early Friday morning 7th June 2024, while preparing to go to work.

He had served as a regional correspondent for Foroyaa Newspaper in the upper river region (URR) for over a decade, and during those days operating as a journalist journalistist was very rough and risky. However due to his conscience, hardwork and dedication he was able exercise his journalistic duty without fear or favour despite the lots of threats he encountered from the former regime.

Lamin Fatty, at the time of his demise was working for an NGO called Tostan International The Gambia as their M&E Officer.

Mr. Fatty's dedication to his work and ability to bring out the best in others has earned him the respect of many in the industry and communities he served.

Lamin Fatty also survived with by a wife, three daughters and two sons.