Ghana: Supreme Court Adjourns Counter Suit Seeking to Stop Impeachment of EC Chair

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 5, 2024, adjourned indefinitely, a counter-suit seeking to stop the dismissal of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jane Mensa and her two deputies over the handling of representation for the people of Santrokofi, Apkafu, and Lipke (SALL).

In January 2022, Barker Vormawor petitioned President Akufo-Addo, demanding that he invoke the constitutional procedure for the removal of the EC Chair and her deputies for "intentionally" denying the people of SALL the right to vote in the 2020 elections.

However, in a countersuit, the EC Chair sued Barker Vormawor and listed the Attorney General and Chief Justice as defendants to stop the impeachment process.

- Advertisement -After the hearing of the case on Tuesday, Oliver Barker Vormawor, an activist and lawyer, told the press that the lawsuit cites the Chief Justice as a defendant and therefore she cannot be part of the Court panel overseeing the case.

In the courtroom, his lawyers had objected to the Chief Justice's inclusion on the panel, stating that it was unconstitutional.

"Now the panel before which the case was placed includes the Chief Justice, but the lawsuit names the Chief Justice as a defendant. For this reason, even though the EC said they do not object to the Chief Justice's presence on the same panel, we drew the court's attention that this is improper for which reason the matter has been adjourned sine die for the panel to be reconstituted," he said.