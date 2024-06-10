Ghana: Stonebwoy Sues Okaikoi Central NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Defamation

The musician is requesting the court to award him ¢3 million in damages, claiming that Baba Sadiq's tweets were published with the intention of defaming him and have caused harm to his reputation.

Artiste of the Year 2024 at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) 2024, Stonebwoy has filed a defamation suit against entertainment critic and NDC Parliamentary Candidate of Okaikoi Central, Baba Sadiq over comments the latter made on X (formerly Twitter).

On May 31, 2024, the Afrobeats artiste submitted a legal application to the High Court of Justice, seeking an order to force Baba Sadiq to delete the offending tweets and render an unreserved apology.

The musician is requesting the court to award him ¢3 million in damages, claiming that Baba Sadiq's tweets were published with the intention of defaming him and have caused harm to his reputation.

According to the artiste, the viral comments from Sadiq drew backlash from fans who have recognized him for his dedication to women's empowerment and philanthropy, therefore taking legal action was the only way to redeem his reputation.

BACKGROUND

In the lead-up to the TGMA24, several industry players came out in support of King Promise, with Baba Sadiq and his wife being notable advocates for his Artiste of the Year candidacy.

However, it appears Stonebwoy was displeased with the couple's decision to publicly endorse King Promise for the award, ahead of the ceremony.

In a thread of tweets, Baba Sadiq revealed that Stonebwoy, a childhood friend of his wife, phoned to insult her and later did the same to him. He stated that he remained calm until a fan also disrespected his wife and attacked her online.