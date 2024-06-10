Ghana: Stonebwoy Sues Okaikoi Central NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Defamation

10 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

The musician is requesting the court to award him ¢3 million in damages, claiming that Baba Sadiq's tweets were published with the intention of defaming him and have caused harm to his reputation.

Artiste of the Year 2024 at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) 2024, Stonebwoy has filed a defamation suit against entertainment critic and NDC Parliamentary Candidate of Okaikoi Central, Baba Sadiq over comments the latter made on X (formerly Twitter).

On May 31, 2024, the Afrobeats artiste submitted a legal application to the High Court of Justice, seeking an order to force Baba Sadiq to delete the offending tweets and render an unreserved apology.

The musician is requesting the court to award him ¢3 million in damages, claiming that Baba Sadiq's tweets were published with the intention of defaming him and have caused harm to his reputation.

According to the artiste, the viral comments from Sadiq drew backlash from fans who have recognized him for his dedication to women's empowerment and philanthropy, therefore taking legal action was the only way to redeem his reputation.

BACKGROUND

In the lead-up to the TGMA24, several industry players came out in support of King Promise, with Baba Sadiq and his wife being notable advocates for his Artiste of the Year candidacy.

However, it appears Stonebwoy was displeased with the couple's decision to publicly endorse King Promise for the award, ahead of the ceremony.

In a thread of tweets, Baba Sadiq revealed that Stonebwoy, a childhood friend of his wife, phoned to insult her and later did the same to him. He stated that he remained calm until a fan also disrespected his wife and attacked her online.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.