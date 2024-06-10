Nigeria: NGO Sensitises FCT Rural Women On Menstrual Hygiene

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Children's Impact And Development Initiative (CIADI), has sensitised girls and women of Kango community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT on menstrual and personal hygiene.

Speaking during the sensitisation programme, the Executive Director of CIADI, Dr Mrs Adetoun Dally, said the organisation decided to carry out the sensitisation, especially for girls, to maintain menstrual and personal hygiene.

She said the programme was in commemoration of the celebration of the World Health Hygiene Day (WHHD), while emphasizing the collective effort to eliminate the stigma around menstruation and ensure every girl had access to the resources they needed for menstrual health and hygiene.

While disclosing that the foundation adopted Kango, Gaube and Tukpechi communities of Kuje the sensitisation, she urged the girls and women to ensure proper disposal of sanitary pads and ensured they kept their clothes and bodies clean at all times, especially during their menstrual period.

