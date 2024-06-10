Liberia: Senator Snowe Requests to Rejoin National Patriotic Party

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has requested to rejoin the National Patriotic Party (NPP). Snowe was a founding member of the NPP and played a major role in the election of former President Charles Taylor when he served as the first chairman of the Patriotic Youth Council, the party's youth wing.

However, after Taylor's departure, Snowe was among a group of NPP members who dissociated from the party. He ran as an independent candidate in the 2005 general elections and won a seat in Montserrado County, eventually becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 52nd Legislature. After serving as the Representative of Montserrado District #6 for two terms, he switched to Bomi County, where he won a legislative seat on the Unity Party's ticket. Three years later, he contested as an independent candidate and won a senatorial seat in Bomi County.

In his letter to current NPP Chairman George Mulbah, Snowe recounted his role in the NPP up to his departure. "It will interest you to note that, while serving the Party over those years, I held firmly to the principles and values of the institution and espoused the party's vision for a better Liberia where 'above all else' the dignity of the people would be held in the highest regard," he said.

According to him, during his time away from the party, he closely followed the activities of the NPP and developed great admiration for the courage and steadfastness of all its stalwarts. "In view of the above, Mr. Chairman and Members of the Executive Committee, I respectfully request that my application for membership renewal in the National Patriotic Party be considered favorably," he wrote.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the NPP hierarchy has welcomed Senator Snowe's desire to return to the party and convened a meeting on Sunday to grant his request. FPA learned that the announcement regarding Snowe's request and other major decisions made by the party officials will be announced today, Monday.

Snowe had earlier hinted at his possible return to the NPP. Speaking at the dedication of the party's refurbished national headquarters in Congo Town last May, Snowe said he had decided to return home and would make a formal request to the party. In response, the party's Chairman Emeritus, Chief Cyril Allen, delivering a message on behalf of former President Charles Taylor, made a passionate appeal to Senator Snowe and all former partisans to return.

Snowe's return comes as the NPP announced it is leaving the Coalition for Democratic Change, which includes the Congress for Democratic Change and the Liberian People Democratic Party and the NPP. It also comes amid internal wrangling resulting from disagreements between the party's political leader, former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, and former party chairman, Maryland County Senator James Barney.