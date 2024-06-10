Ghana: Telecel Ghana Foundation Advances Maternal Health in Upper East Region

10 June 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Telecel Ghana Foundation has conducted its free bimonthly rural ultrasound scans for over 320 pregnant women in the Upper East Region.

As part of the Foundation's Connected Health programmes, this initiative reached 251 women in Kpatia and 76 women in Denugu, all within the Garu District in the Upper East Region.

Since its inception, the Rural Ultrasound Scan initiative has aimed to improve maternal and child health in Ghana by providing vital health services to pregnant women in underserved and rural communities.

"Access to prenatal care is essential for the health of both mother and child," Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability, and External Communications at Telecel Ghana said.

"Our Rural Ultrasound Scan project bridges the healthcare accessibility gap in rural areas, ensuring that expectant mothers receive the necessary medical attention during their pregnancies," he said.

In addition to ultrasound scans, the initiative also focuses on educating women about pregnancy health, fostering awareness, and encouraging proactive healthcare management.

By identifying potential complications early, the Telecel Ghana Foundation helps reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and promotes healthier pregnancies and births.

"We are committed to supporting maternal health across Ghana. Through our efforts, we hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of many women and their families," she said.

"The Rural Ultrasound Initiative stands as a testament to the Telecel Ghana Foundation's dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians, particularly those residing in rural and underserved communities. As the foundation continues to prioritize healthcare interventions, it anticipates further positive outcomes benefiting more women and families in the future," she said.

