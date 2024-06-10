Nigeria: Benin Vs Nigeria (Live Updates) - Super Eagles Seek Redemption in Crucial World Cup Qualifier

After three consecutive draws in the competition, the team is desperate to turn the tide and secure their first win.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are set for a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic's Cheetahs in Abidjan.

While not entirely neutral territory, Abidjan offers a familiar setting for the Eagles.

A large Nigerian population resides in the Ivorian commercial capital, and the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, affectionately nicknamed "La Felicia," holds positive memories for Nigerian fans.

Here, the Eagles soared during the 2023 AFCON, claiming victories in all the matches played on the turf before ultimately falling to the Ivorian Elephants in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

The lush pitch at La Felicia is believed to suit the playing style of Nigeria's European-based players.

The Super Eagles enter the match determined to reignite their World Cup qualification campaign.

However, facing Benin under the leadership of Gernot Rohr adds a layer of complexity.

Rohr, unceremoniously dismissed by the Nigerian Football Federation, will be eager to prove himself against his former employers.

This encounter carries significant weight for Coach Finidi George. Many fans are eager to see if the former Ajax winger can finally lead the Eagles to victory, silencing critics who questioned his appointment.

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as Nigeria takes on Benin Republic in this crucial matchday four fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 5 p.m.