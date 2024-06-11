Liberia: Period With Pride Delivers Over 100 Pads to Students At Rosetta Steps Education Center in Caldwell, Liberia

Period With Pride, a student-led initiative founded by Estella Bracewell, a passionate 11th grader, proudly announces the successful delivery of over 100 sanitary pads to students at the Rosetta Steps Education Center. This contribution aims to tackle period poverty and empower girls to manage their menstrual hygiene with dignity.

Estella shared valuable hygiene tips during the visit. "Having experienced these challenges myself, I want to ensure every girl has access to pads and knowledge," she said. "Period With Pride empowers girls to reach their full potential."

The event was graced by Ama Harris, founder of Rosetta Steps, a school providing quality education to children from low-income families in Montserrado County since 2014.

Period With Pride's mission is to: Raise awareness about period poverty in Liberian public schools; Educate girls about menstrual hygiene management; Break the stigma surrounding menstruation; Empower menstruating girls; Ensure access to safe menstrual products.

The initiative targets girls aged 10-19, school officials, and parents/guardians in Liberian public schools. Period With Pride works to ensure no girl's education is interrupted due to a lack of menstrual products.

About Period With Pride

Period With Pride is a student-led initiative founded by Estella Bracewell. The campaign tackles period poverty in Liberian public schools by providing menstrual products, education, and breaking the stigma.

About Rosetta Steps Education Center

Founded in 2014 by Ama Harris, Rosetta Steps Education Center provides quality education to children from low-income families in Montserrado County, Liberia.

For more information about Period With Pride and to support their mission or that of Rosetta Steps Education Centrer, please contact:

Estella Bracewell Founder, Period With Pride Phone: +231 77 123 4567

Ama Harris Founder, Rosetta Steps Education Center Email: ama.harris@rosettasteps.org Phone: +231 88 765 4321