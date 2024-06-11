Liberia: Masterminded of Burglary At the Legislature Charged

The Liberia National Police has arrested, investigated, and duly charged suspect Neneh Gballah, 36, alias "Elbow ', a resident of Johnson Steet in Monrovia for criminal mischief and theft of property, He's also noted to be a notorious bulged.

The crimes violate chapter 15, subchapter A, B, and D, sections 15.5, 15.20 & 15.51, while his accomplices, Willie Ross, 34, and Moses Massallay, 32, are charged with aiding, the consummation of crime in violation of chapter 12, subchapter A section 12.5 of the revised penal law of Liberia pending court trial.

Addressing a news conference over the weekend, Police disclosed that suspect Gballah was arrested on May 29, 2024, for burglarizing the offices of Senators, Amara Konnch (Gbapolu County). Joseph K. Jallah (Lofa County) and Thomas Yaya Nimely (Grand Geddeh County).

During a Police investigation, it was revealed on Saturday that the suspect criminally made away with a silver HP laptop, a silver, and black Microsoft Windows laptop (from Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah of the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs & Tourism through his office window) on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The investigation further revealed that on Saturday, May 26, 2024, suspect Gballah also stole two black Dell laptops, a camo-20 touchscreen phone belonging to Hon. Yaya Nimely while also making his way with an Aeer laptop, a black Lenovo ThinkPad laptop, and Two ThinkPad laptops belonging to Hon. Joseph K. Jallah.

At the same time, police investigation also held the suspect responsible for USD200.00 plus LRSD10,000.00 in cash, 700 pieces of Aminata gas coupons, value forthcoming, and assorted Meditech documents stolen from Senator Amara Konneh's office on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, the LNP retrieved eight (8) of the stolen laptops and have been signed for by their rightful owners. The suspect is currently behind bars and is expected to be forwarded to court for onward prosecution.