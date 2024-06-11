Gambia: Activist Says Probe Into Death of Gambian Migrant Ongoing

A migration activist has said that the German government's investigation into the death of a Gambian migrant Lamin Touray is still ongoing.

Activist Yahya Sonko, in an interview on Sunday, told Foroyaa that they are waiting for the report of the panel of investigators to determine the next course of action.

"We are waiting for the German government to conclude its probe and share with our lawyers the report of the investigation into the death of Lamin Touray," he said.

With the 'Justice for Lamin Touray' movement launched, activist Sonko said their lawyers are making preliminary efforts for further action after the inquiry.

In late March 2024, German police officers allegedly shot and killed Lamin Touray, a Gambian based German while trying to disarm him of a knife.

The video showing the alleged killing, which spread quickly on social media, prompted widespread condemnation from members of the Gambian community, with some calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Following Touray's death, the German government announced it has opened an investigation into the matter that sparked public outcry in the Gambia and the diaspora.

Several Gambians, along with activists and migrants, convened in Germany's Lower Saxony to protest and demand justice for Touray, German police officers few weeks after the killing.

Many Gambian migrants seek asylum in Germany, a member of the European Union (EU), with some getting documented and others deported after being rejected for asylum.