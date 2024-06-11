Ghana: Godfred Dame Has Done a Yeoman's Job - President Akufo-Addo Extols Ag for Law House Project

10 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

Nana Akufo-Addo touts his administration for bolstering the capacity of the Attorney-Generals Department

President Nana Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on Attorney-General Godfred Dame as the government commissions the over 20-year-old Law House edifice.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Nana Akufo-Addo said Godfred Dame has shown competence as Attorney-General despite recent calls to have Godfred Dame dismissed for alleged misconduct.

"I must pay glowing tribute to the work undertaken by the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame in bringing us to this day. His personal commitment and my support were instrumental in reviving and bringing the project to completion. After all not to be overlooked, he is one of the many worthy products of Messrs Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co," the President said.

Nana Akufo-Addo also says the completion of the project, (which is a new modern office for the Attorney-Generals Department) stands as a testament to the ruling party's "strong dedication" to the rule of law, as he touted the construction of courthouses as evidence.

"When I served as Attorney-General in the government of John Agekum Kuffour it was then that the vision for this building was conceived and now we see that vision transformed into a tangible reality under my presidency. The completion of the Law House stands as a testament to the NPP government's commitment to addressing the age-old office accommodation problem that has plagued the Attorney-Generals Office."

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.