Ghana: Godfred Dame Has Done a Yeoman's Job - President Akufo-Addo Extols Ag for Law House Project

Nana Akufo-Addo touts his administration for bolstering the capacity of the Attorney-Generals Department

President Nana Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on Attorney-General Godfred Dame as the government commissions the over 20-year-old Law House edifice.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Nana Akufo-Addo said Godfred Dame has shown competence as Attorney-General despite recent calls to have Godfred Dame dismissed for alleged misconduct.

"I must pay glowing tribute to the work undertaken by the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame in bringing us to this day. His personal commitment and my support were instrumental in reviving and bringing the project to completion. After all not to be overlooked, he is one of the many worthy products of Messrs Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co," the President said.

Nana Akufo-Addo also says the completion of the project, (which is a new modern office for the Attorney-Generals Department) stands as a testament to the ruling party's "strong dedication" to the rule of law, as he touted the construction of courthouses as evidence.

"When I served as Attorney-General in the government of John Agekum Kuffour it was then that the vision for this building was conceived and now we see that vision transformed into a tangible reality under my presidency. The completion of the Law House stands as a testament to the NPP government's commitment to addressing the age-old office accommodation problem that has plagued the Attorney-Generals Office."