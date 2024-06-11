Nigeria: Minimum Wage - SGF Receives Tripartite Committee Report

10 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Sen. George Akume has received the report of the 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, assuring that the report would be passed to the president soon.

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen disclosed this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu had on January 30 inaugurated the Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji-led Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage in accordance with the provisions of the Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

Imohiosen said the Committee was tasked with the responsibility of recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers in public and private sectors.

"The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment and submitted Report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 10th June, 2024.

"A formal presentation of the Report will be made to Mr. President for appropriate action, when the leadership of the Organised Labour as well as representatives of Government and Organised Private Sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland for the ongoing International Labour Organisation ILO Conference, return to the country".

The president is expected to look at the report and arrive at a middle ground, following its proposal of a N62,000 minimum wage and the rejection by organized labour.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.