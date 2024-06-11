Nigeria: Illegal Bunkering - NSCDC Arrests Nine in Rivers

10 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine suspects for engaging in illegal oil activities in a forest boundary between Rivers and Abia.

A statement by the Corps Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, on Thursday in Abuja stated that the arrest was made by the Commandant General's Special Intelligence Squad (CGSIS) following an intelligence tip-off.

He said that the suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in pipeline vandalism, operation of illegal oil refineries, and crude oil theft.

"They were caught in the act of illegally refining stolen crude extracted from a vandalised oil well head.

"In addition, was the discovery of well-constructed illegal refineries where crude is being syphoned through vandalised well heads with large hoses connected to transmit crude to cooking ovens.

"The ovens have the capacity to produce 60,000 litres of crude at once," he said.

Afolabi added that the site occupied over 15 modular ovens with four fabricated reservoirs and 30 pits dug out to store processed Automative Gas Oil (AGO).

According to him, exhibits recovered from the sites included; generator set, pumping machines, metal and plastic buckets, cutlasses, saws, welding machines, galvanised metal pipes, different heavy-duty hoses, AGO illegally processed in cooking ovens, among others.

The spokesperson said that investigation is ongoing to discover the sponsors of the suspects as well as unravel the level of involvement of each of the suspects.

"At the end of our thorough investigation, the suspects will be charged to court to serve as deterrents to others.

"Previous and ongoing operations show the relentless determination of the Corps to salvage the nation's economy from saboteurs of illegal petroleum dealings," Afolabi said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.