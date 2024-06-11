Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Succeeds Akeredolu As South-West Governors' Forum Chair

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday emerged the new chairman of the Southwest Governors' Forum.

He is replacing Rotimi Akeredolu, the former Governor of Ondo State, who died in December, 2023, and was buried in February 2024.

Sanwo-Olu was elected by his fellow governors from the region during the meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday.

Apart from Sanwo-Olu, five other Governors, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) attended the meeting.

They held a close-door meeting, which started around 12noon.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting came barely four months after Akeredolu's burial.