Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Tripartite Committee Submits Report to Govt

The 37-member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, on Monday, submitted its report to Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Segun Imohiosen, Director Information and Public Relations Office at the SGF's office, announced this in a statement.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated a 37-Member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, on Tuesday 30th January, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the Minimum Wage Act, 2019.

The Committee was tasked with the responsibility of recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers in public and private sectors.

"The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment and submitted Report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 10th June, 2024," Imohiosen said.

He said a formal presentation of the report will be made to the President for appropriate action, when the leadership of the Organised Labour as well as representatives of Government and Organised Private Sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland, for the ongoing International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference, return to the country.

The SGF, Senator George Akume, thanked the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, and members for their commitment and sacrifices.

Efforts by Daily Trust to get insights or contents of the report, especially on the recommendations and figures proposed by the committee did not yield results.

Officials that were contacted either declined comments or said they did not know the contents of the report.