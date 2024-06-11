Nigeria: Bandits Destroy Our Crops After Collecting 'Tax' From Us - Kaduna Farmers

Communities in Giwa Local Government area of Kaduna State under the auspices of Kaya Descendants Community Development Association have petitioned the local government chairman over frequent bandit activities in the area.

This is coming as farmers were asked by the bandits to pay levies before embarking on farming activities this season.

A letter dated 28th May, 2024 signed by the association's chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Musa, sought the audience of the local government chairman to brief him on the prolonged attacks on the villagers by bandits.

The letter made available to journalists in Zaria on Monday, reads partly, "The issues of farming in Kaya and surroundings is seriously facing great challenges and obstacles, where certain conditions have been given by the bandits for every farmer to meet to be allowed to farm.

"Every farmer has to pay tax to the bandits before farming and by the middle of farming season, the farmers are being chased away from their farmlands or even harassed and kidnapped even after paying the tax."

The group also complained that the situation was the same during harvest season where bandits burn the yielded crops without remorse.

"Our families are facing dangerous distractions in the course of daily activities in the area, our children are not going to schools for fear of being kidnapped.

"It's in view of the foregoing, we crave the indulgence of the Chairman of Giwa Local Government and other top officials at the state and national levels to institute investigation in order to bring to an end the incessant harassment and attacks on our community," the letter added.